Atlanta streetcars remove from service over safety concerns, according to MARTA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA has removed all Atlanta streetcars from service after engineers found a wheel imbalance on vehicles, according to a release.

MARTA says it will take several months and more than $7 billion for a California-based company to make the necessary repairs. Until problems with the streetcar wheels can be fixed, riders will have the option to take paratransit vans on the streetcar route to get to their destination.

“I think it’s fair to say, going back a few years, there are things we could have done differently,” said Chief Operating Officer George Wright.

MARTA says because the streetcar does not have its own right of way, it’s often stuck in traffic and has sometimes been involved in accidents.

The streetcars are expected to be back in service by the end of March 2023.

