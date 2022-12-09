Carroll County man sentenced to 30 years for meth trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Carroll County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking meth.

Garrett Justin Wood was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, more than 400 grams, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.

Wood’s camper was searched by Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators Aug. 26. They recovered 978 grams of methamphetamine, a backpack containing over $6,000 in cash, a loaded firearm and a bag of Alprazolam pills. Wood admitted to owning everything in the camper when interviewed by police.

The highest penalty for trafficking methamphetamine in Georgia’s drug trafficking statute is “a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 25 years.” This penalty applies when the suspect has over 400 grams of meth.

