Delta to resume service to Cuba in spring 2023

Havana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba(Delta Air Lines)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Delta Air Lines is restarting its service to Havana, Cuba, in spring 2023.

According to Delta, its inaugural return to the market will take place on April 10, 2023, out of Miami International Airport (MIA) on an Airbus A320 aircraft. Service between MIA-HAV will be operated on a twice-daily frequency with nonstop flights and will operate as follows:

Flight 1DepartsArrivesOperating DayAircraft
DL1787Miami at 9:05 a.m.Havana at 10:20 a.m.DailyA320
DL1788Havana at 11:55 a.m.Miami at 1:05 p.m.DailyA320
Flight 2DepartsArrivesOperating DayAircraft
DL1789Miami at 1:40 p.m.Havana at 3:00 p.m.DailyA320
DL1790Havana at 4:25 p.m.Miami at 5:35 p.m.DailyA320

Delta made its return to the Cuban market in 2016 after a 55-year hiatus, but suspended service in March 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Customers interested in traveling to Havana should refer to the U.S. Embassy website here for details on travel requirements.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

