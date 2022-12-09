Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation.

42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape.

Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near Stewarts Middle School and the area of Lake Monroe Road off of Fairburn Road.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. William Hamrick at 678-486-1235 or DCSO dispatch at 770-949-5656.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.