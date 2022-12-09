Positively Georgia
Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

Terrice Monite Smith
Terrice Monite Smith(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation.

42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape.

Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near Stewarts Middle School and the area of Lake Monroe Road off of Fairburn Road.

Anyone with information should contact Inv. William Hamrick at 678-486-1235 or DCSO dispatch at 770-949-5656.

