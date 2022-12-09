Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Dreamhack returning to Atlanta Dec. 15 to 17, 2023

Credit: Dreamhack Atlanta
Credit: Dreamhack Atlanta(Dreamhack Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gaming convention and LAN party Dreamhack will return to Atlanta Dec. 15 to 17, 2023.

Dreamhack 2022 was held at the Georgia World Congress Center in November. It attracted 27,000 attendees from around the world, who competed for more than $300,000 in prize money across several esports. Competitions included Fortnite and Starcraft II.

Dreamhack Atlanta 2023 will be one of 12 Dreamhack festivals held throughout the year.

More information about Dreamhack can be found here. Ticket information for Dreamhack Atlanta 2023 will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Youtuber Ludwig at Dreamhack Atlanta 2022
DreamHack Atlanta attracts 27K fans from around the world

Latest News

Draco
INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!
INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!
INTERVIEW: ‘Knives Out’'s Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe join ANF!
INTERVIEW: ‘Knives Out’'s Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe join ANF!
INTERVIEW: Urban League of Greater Atlanta celebrates 102 years of service