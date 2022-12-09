Dreamhack returning to Atlanta Dec. 15 to 17, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The gaming convention and LAN party Dreamhack will return to Atlanta Dec. 15 to 17, 2023.

Dreamhack 2022 was held at the Georgia World Congress Center in November. It attracted 27,000 attendees from around the world, who competed for more than $300,000 in prize money across several esports. Competitions included Fortnite and Starcraft II.

Dreamhack Atlanta 2023 will be one of 12 Dreamhack festivals held throughout the year.

More information about Dreamhack can be found here. Ticket information for Dreamhack Atlanta 2023 will be announced at a later date.

