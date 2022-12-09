Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It appears that a handful of nurses employed by Emory Healthcare in Atlanta are out of a job after a TikTok video went viral.

In the video, four nurses take turns describing their various “icks” or pet peeves that come up when dealing with patients and their families.

One nurse talked about being asked how much a baby weighs while “it’s still in your hands.”

Another nurse complained about family members coming to the front desk to ask for something even though the patient has been told to push the call light.

The video went viral with multiple people making copies or duets and commenting on the lack of professionalism shown by the nurses. One such copy described the whole video as an “ick.”

Emory Healthcare posted a statement to the community on Friday morning saying that they are aware of the video that included “disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown.”

They also said they took “appropriate actions with the former employees responsible for the video.”

Emory Healthcare is committed to patient- and family-centered care. pic.twitter.com/P7nWS6wM5V — Emory Healthcare (@emoryhealthcare) December 9, 2022

Atlanta News First has reached out to Emory Healthcare for additional information.

