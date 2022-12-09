Fatal shooting under investigation in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to officials, investigators responded to a homicide near Annistown Road and Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Gwinnett County police officials say “there is one female victim and she was found deceased with a gunshot wound.” The identity of the victim has not been released by officials.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

Gwinnett County shooting investigation (Google Maps)

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

