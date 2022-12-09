Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fatal shooting under investigation in Gwinnett County

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to officials, investigators responded to a homicide near Annistown Road and Centerville Highway in Snellville.

Gwinnett County police officials say “there is one female victim and she was found deceased with a gunshot wound.” The identity of the victim has not been released by officials.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

Gwinnett County shooting investigation
Gwinnett County shooting investigation(Google Maps)

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

EMORY NURSE VIRAL TIKTOK
Emory Healthcare maternity nurses apparently fired because of viral TikTok
Da’Nazia Jackson
16-year-old Union City girl reported missing
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
John Hopkins
John Driskell Hopkins to host Sounds of the Season at City Springs