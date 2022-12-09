FIRST ALERT: Rainy Friday Ahead, More Showers on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rain spreads in through the day today and continues through the afternoon and evening.

Take the umbrella with you today. Although the first few hours of the day look dry, rain picks up by lunch time and will be widespread through the afternoon and evening.

Very rainy through the afternoon, with showers lingering into the evening. (cbs46)

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday will be dry but cloudy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sunday is another First Alert as showers are likely in the morning and may linger into the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be even cooler, with highs in the 50s.

Showers likely through the morning, potentially lingering into the afternoon. (cbs46)

We stay in this unsettled weather pattern with more clouds and additional rain next week. It also is trending chilly by mid to late in the week.

Unsettled weather continues through mid-December. (cbs46)

