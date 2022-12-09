INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Draco, an 8-year-old senior dog. Tiki Artist from Lifeline Animal Services joined Atlanta News First to talk about the very good boy and what senior dogs can offer in your life.

Lifeline Animal Project also offered an update on Casper, the dog who protected his family from eight coyotes!

