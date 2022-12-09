INTERVIEW: ‘Knives Out’'s Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe join ANF!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Writer-director Rian Johnson returns to the world of Knives Out this Christmas! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc return alongside a new cast, including actress Janelle Monáe! Blanc goes to a private island in Greece to solve the mystery of a dinner party gone horribly wrong.

Johnson and Monáe stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about the movie.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery drops on Netflix Dec. 23.

