INTERVIEW: ‘Knives Out’'s Rian Johnson and Janelle Monáe join ANF!
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Writer-director Rian Johnson returns to the world of Knives Out this Christmas! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery sees Daniel Craig’s Southern detective Benoit Blanc return alongside a new cast, including actress Janelle Monáe! Blanc goes to a private island in Greece to solve the mystery of a dinner party gone horribly wrong.
Johnson and Monáe stopped by Atlanta News First to talk about the movie.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery drops on Netflix Dec. 23.
