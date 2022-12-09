John Driskell Hopkins to host Sounds of the Season at City Springs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Driskell Hopkins, Georgia native and founder of Zac Brown Band, will be the host for the Hope On A Cure fundraiser Christmas show on Dec. 15.

The show is a family-friendly celebration with performances from John Hopkins and many other special guests which include; Yacht Rock Revue, Debby Boone, Emily Sailers (Indigo Girls), Clay Cook (of Zac Brown Band), The JDH Orchestra and Faith Hopkins.

Tickets for the show will start at $60, to purchase visit the City Springs website.

The fundraiser was started after John was diagnosed with ALS in December 2021. John hopes to bring awareness, and provide preventive research to ALS with the Hope On A Cure foundation.

