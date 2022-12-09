Positively Georgia
Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

Danielle Longino
Danielle Longino(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.

Anyone with information should contact the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407. Sgt. Bridges is working the case.

