Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.

Anyone with information should contact the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407. Sgt. Bridges is working the case.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.