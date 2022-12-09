Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning.

“I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Biltmore Drive in the Toco Hills neighborhood.

“I was able to get out without any problems but I was not able to get into any other part of the house,” said Michael.

Michael says the tree just missed his bedroom.

“Thank God I’m okay, and that’s what’s important: that no one was hurt, no life was taken,” said Michael.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the home at this time.

“This is a tree that I drive by very frequently. And I always slow down to look at it because it is probably one of the oldest white oaks in Atlanta. It’s at least 200, if not older,” said Arborist Peter Jenkins.

Jenkins, with TreeInspection.com, believes root rot took the tree down.

A 250-year-old tree fell on a DeKalb County home early Friday morning. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.