Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney.

Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.

Lewis’ website says he had worked for more than 20 years practicing law in Gwinnett County, including divorce and family law. Jonathan Jordan, a former client, said Lewis was “an excellent attorney, an excellent human, an excellent father, very respectful, very thorough.”

Tayeh’s neighbor Greg Yarlett was stunned by the charges. He said Tayeh was “very laid back, very calm, retired engineer from Illinois, as nice to me as he could be. We had great conversations. He was just a great neighbor.”

Tayeh has been charged with arson and murder. A judge denied bond, saying he was a danger to the community.

