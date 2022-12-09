Man accused of setting Lawrenceville law office on fire, killing one person
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been accused of setting a Lawrenceville law office on fire and killing one person.
The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a single-story, wood-frame business on fire and had the fire under control by 5:50 p.m. A mn was found walking away from the fire and detained for questioning.
Crews found a dead person inside the building; that individual has not been identified.
The suspect has been identified as Allen Tayeh. Warrants for arson and murder have been issued.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.