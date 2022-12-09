Man accused of setting Lawrenceville law office on fire, killing one person

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been accused of setting a Lawrenceville law office on fire and killing one person.

The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found a single-story, wood-frame business on fire and had the fire under control by 5:50 p.m. A mn was found walking away from the fire and detained for questioning.

Crews found a dead person inside the building; that individual has not been identified.

The suspect has been identified as Allen Tayeh. Warrants for arson and murder have been issued.

