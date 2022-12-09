Men arrested on narcotics charges after traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11.

Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.

Officers found two loaded handguns in the car. One had been illegally changed into a fully automatic pistol.

Johnny Johnson was charged with failure to obey traffic control device, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the outstanding warrant. Weaver was charged with a seatbelt violation, obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a dangerous weapon

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.