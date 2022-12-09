Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former...
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves federal court following a status conference in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of testifying before the panel.

But a judge last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn’s appeal was pending.

Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s leading the investigation, has said she wants to wrap up the special grand jury soon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Democrats in Georgia
Georgia State Capitol
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock arrives to speak during a news...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock projected winner, defeats Republican Herschel Walker