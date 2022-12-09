Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of testifying before the panel.

But a judge last month said he must testify and an appeals court earlier this week declined to stay that order while Flynn’s appeal was pending.

Flynn could be one of the final witnesses the panel hears from as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s leading the investigation, has said she wants to wrap up the special grand jury soon.

