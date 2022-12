ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned semi is causing heavy traffic delays on I-75/I-85 North at Williams Street in Fulton County Friday morning.

Three lanes are now open on the connector northbound near Williams Street, but delays are still heavy in the area.

Atlanta News First Chopper was live above the scene:

Overturned semi on I-75/I-85 North at Williams Street LIVE LOOK: Overturned semi on I-75/I-85 North at Williams Street. 3 lanes now open on the connector but delays are still heavy on I-75/I-85. #FirstAlertTraffic #ATLtraffic Posted by Atlanta News First on Friday, December 9, 2022

3 lanes now open on the connector NB near williams street. Delays still heavy on I-75/I-85 @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/5RVfEug1A7 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 9, 2022

Overturned semi blocks all lanes on I-75/I-85 NB at Williams St. Use 285 to get around this. @atltraffic @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/xg1QiNlxrm — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 9, 2022

