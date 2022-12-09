Restaurant Report Card: Green Olive fails with 65; Bangkok Thyme receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, there is trouble brewing at a Mediterranean restaurant in Gwinnett County. Green Olive failed with 65 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory.

The report says tzatziki sauce, mango yogurt, and garlic sauce were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, there was no one in charge of the restaurant at the beginning of the inspection, and gyro meat, lamb, and chicken were partially cooked.

Atlanta News First went tried to question management at Green Olive about their violations, but there was no manager at the restaurant during our visit. Plus, we noticed Green Olive posted an old health score of 95 on the wall instead of 65.

There are several other good scores to report from around metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, 7 Tequilas Mexican Restaurant on Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock improved on a re-inspection after failing a week ago, picking up 85 points. In Cobb County, Ben’s Crab Seafood & Bar on Concord Road in Smyrna scored a 91. And in DeKalb County, Formaggio Mio on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta earned 96 points.

And at Bangkok Thyme on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, they scored a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been around for 17 years, and they are family owned and operated the owners are from Thailand, so all the dishes are authentic. One other cool thing about this place is that when you step inside it has that old-school Thailand feel to it. In the kitchen, everything is coming out hot and made from scratch and they have their own sushi chef making some of your favorite rolls.

On the menu at Bangkok Thyme, you can start out with chicken satay, sushi rolls, sashimi, larb chicken, basil duck, pad Thai with shrimp, sticky rice mango, and the massaman shrimp. Boy, that’s good!

