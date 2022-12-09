Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening.

Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington.

According to officials, two people were on board when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Newnan.

No injuries were reported.

