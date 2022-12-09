Positively Georgia
Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening.

Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington.

According to officials, two people were on board when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Newnan.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

