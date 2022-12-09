Smyrna man dies after being buried in dirt, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Smyrna Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News First that one worker died after being buried under 6 to 8 feet of dirt Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Cobb County arrived at 2164 Wells Drive in the afternoon and despite trying to save the victim he was pronounced dead according to the medical examiner.

There is no official information on what caused the incident. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

