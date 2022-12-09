Positively Georgia
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

Sig Sauer handgun
Sig Sauer handgun(MGN Online)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.

Police believe the shootings may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad. Narcotics and a stolen firearm were recovered from the scene.

