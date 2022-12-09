Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some metro Atlanta dentists and hygienists teamed up Friday to provide complimentary dental care for 200 local students, some of who’ve never been to a dentist.

The Gateway Center Arena in College Park served as the setting for the services, providing a backdrop that’s perhaps not as scary as the average dental office.

“Giving back and having this opportunity just really melts my heart,” said Dr. Judy Greenlea Taylor, a local dentist who serves as the dental director for CareSource, which partnered with TeamSmile for the event.

The Atlanta Hawks and the College Park Skyhawks also helped sponsor the event.

Taylor said the idea is to also educate parents, helping them learn whether their kids qualify for Medicaid which can cover future dental care.

“TeamSmile has a coordinator that actually makes sure that these kids are set up with a dental home after the event so they can have continuative care,” she said.

Kahyah Shabazz, a high school senior at Hapeville Charter Career Academy, said she’s excited to get a dental cleaning and checkup. It had been a while since she’s had dental care. She said some of her friends have never been to the dentist.

“They don’t have access to it, and their insurance doesn’t cover it, and their parents don’t know how to get those kinds of resources,” Kahyah said.

She thanked the volunteer dental professionals.

“We really do appreciate it,” she said.

