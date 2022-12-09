Positively Georgia
What to do if your land is needed by GDOT for new interchange

GDOT is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land that it needs to build a new interchange...
GDOT is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land that it needs to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.(GDOT)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people living in metro Atlanta could be asked to move.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is preparing to buy more than 25 acres of land. It needs the space to build a new interchange where I-285 and I-20 meet in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties.

But there are already homes on more than five and a half acres of that land, which means people will have to find somewhere else to live.

There are several steps that go into the process. If you own the property, the Georgia Department of Transportation can buy it from you.

GDOT also offers relocation assistance. You can find more about the options below.

