Buckhead Kroger to close its doors after nearly 50 years in business

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The “Disco Kroger” is set to close its doors in the heart of the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, the grocery store located on Piedmont Road is closing down for good after nearly 50 years in business.

Termed the “Disco Kroger,” the nickname was based on it being located next to an old dance club.

The store also had a disco ball hanging from the entrance and a giant disco-themed mural.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the decision to move is because the lease is set to expire and the entire complex is undergoing redevelopment.

