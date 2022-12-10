Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Buckhead Kroger to close its doors after nearly 50 years in business

Buckhead area Kroger to close its doors after nearly 50 years
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The “Disco Kroger” is set to close its doors in the heart of the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to officials, the grocery store located on Piedmont Road is closing down for good after nearly 50 years in business.

Termed the “Disco Kroger,” the nickname was based on it being located next to an old dance club.

The store also had a disco ball hanging from the entrance and a giant disco-themed mural.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the decision to move is because the lease is set to expire and the entire complex is undergoing redevelopment.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman shot and killed at a car dealership in Gwinnett County
Buckhead area Kroger to close its doors after nearly 50 years
Smyrna man dies after being buried in dirt, police say
On Friday, the City of Roswell swore in twenty-one full-time fire captains as it begins to...
Roswell swears in 21 fire captains as department shifts to full-time model