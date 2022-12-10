Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood.

They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot.

“It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin.

For people living along Regency Road, the holidays have been a bit of a headache.

“We had no idea, there was no notification,” said Irvin.

Irvin said his street has felt like a parking lot since mid-November during the start of Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles’ annual Holiday Showhouse.

“The problem is that it’s not a one-day event, it’s a one-month,” said Irvin. “This just goes on day after day after day.”

Online, the magazine is encouraging people to carpool and use ride-share to the designer home.

The other option listed is “limited parking with door-to-door shuttle service available two streets east of the Showhouse on Regency Road.”

The neighborhood reached out to Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles about their parking and traffic concerns.

In a letter dated November 25th, the magazine’s interim publisher apologized for the inconvenience saying in part:

We very much appreciate your cooperation thus. Please know that we are seeking a solution to the parking issue going forward and ask for your patients as we work through options.

The letter also states the magazine has hired additional personnel to monitor traffic and patrol the area during show hours and said they are seeking a solution to the issue, including alternate remote locations to park guests.

Two weeks later Irvin said the street is still a parking nightmare that could have been prevented.

“They should’ve given notification to the neighborhoods three or four months ago, had that happened, no doubt we could’ve worked out some sort of arrangement”

Atlanta News First reached out to Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles on Friday.

Regarding notification of the event, a representative from Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles said in an email:

“Prior to the opening of the event, a letter was distributed to neighbors on Buckingham Circle and Regency Road, notifying them about the event and the fact that we would have shuttle services in addition to uniformed officers on-site to ensure safety and two-way traffic flow.”

They said they reached out to nearby churches and places of business with ample parking spots after the neighborhood voiced their concerns and all declined.

“The magazine has produced numerous Showhouses and charity-driven events through the years, raising millions of dollars for organizations such as Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, The Atlanta Symphony, The Alliance Theater, and many others. We have never had an issue arise—in fact, many neighbors make it a point to attend and make a donation to the beneficiary,” said a representative from Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

