Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!

WANF First Alert Headline
WANF First Alert Headline(GRAY MEDIA)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia.

Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.

Patchy areas of fog and drizzle may develop after sunset across Metro Atlanta. The first few light rain showers are forecast to move into northwest Georgia after 6 p.m.

We’ll wake up to areas of rain Sunday morning. The chance of rain is greatest north of I-20 before 10 a.m. Sunday. Rain is forecast to spread southeastward through the midday hours. Pretty much everyone will have seen rain during, at least, a couple of points in the day by late afternoon and early evening. Rainfall is forecast to average between .25″ and .75″ between tonight and early Sunday morning. A few communities north of Metro Atlanta may see more than an inch of rain.

Widespread wet weather is in the forecast.
Widespread wet weather is in the forecast.(WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

It’ll be chilly, along with the gloom and wet weather. Plan on afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 50s southwest of Atlanta, to low and mid-50s across the Metro and upper 40s to lower 50s in the mountains of far-North Georgia. The vast majority of the rain comes to an end after sunset.

More rain impacts North Georgia heading into the middle of the coming workweek.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stonecrest officials host ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly installed playground
New playground installed at Salem Park in Stonecrest
Shooting at Stonecrest Mall
Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say
Jim Ellis
Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder dies at 90
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills