FIRST ALERT | Cold, wet weather is in Sunday’s forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The lull in wet weather comes to an end tonight and early Sunday morning as a wave of rain builds southward through North Georgia.

Keep a casual eye on the forecast in the First Alert Weather App if you’re out and about this evening.

Patchy areas of fog and drizzle may develop after sunset across Metro Atlanta. The first few light rain showers are forecast to move into northwest Georgia after 6 p.m.

We’ll wake up to areas of rain Sunday morning. The chance of rain is greatest north of I-20 before 10 a.m. Sunday. Rain is forecast to spread southeastward through the midday hours. Pretty much everyone will have seen rain during, at least, a couple of points in the day by late afternoon and early evening. Rainfall is forecast to average between .25″ and .75″ between tonight and early Sunday morning. A few communities north of Metro Atlanta may see more than an inch of rain.

Widespread wet weather is in the forecast. (WANF, GRAY MEDIA)

It’ll be chilly, along with the gloom and wet weather. Plan on afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid and upper 50s southwest of Atlanta, to low and mid-50s across the Metro and upper 40s to lower 50s in the mountains of far-North Georgia. The vast majority of the rain comes to an end after sunset.

More rain impacts North Georgia heading into the middle of the coming workweek.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.