First Alert Forecast: Dreary and dry today, but widespread rain Sunday

There is a First Alert for Sunday as showers will be likely
First Alert Forecast: Dreary Weekend With Rain Likely Sunday
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! We continue our cloudy and dreary pattern to kick off the weekend, and that will stick with us both Saturday and Sunday.

Today, expect patchy morning fog ahead of cloudy skies this afternoon with highs near 60.

Saturday High : 61°

Tonight’s Low: 50°

Rain Chance: 10% PM

Sunday, we have a First Alert as widespread rain rolls through North Georgia. While showers will be possible in the morning, expect the most widespread rain for the afternoon.

First Alert for widespread rain tomorrow
First Alert for widespread rain tomorrow(Atlanta News First)

We will be dry by the Monday morning commute, and we could actually finally see some peaks of sun Monday!

That dry weather will be short lived. We have another First Alert Wednesday as a cold front makes showers likely across North Georgia yet again.

First Alert Wednesday as a cold front brings widespread rain.
First Alert Wednesday as a cold front brings widespread rain.(Atlanta News First)

A few showers could linger into very early Thursday ahead of dry and cold day Friday.

7 Day Forecast:

Dreary weekend ahead of a chilly week. Two First Alerts on the 7 day for widespread rain both...
Dreary weekend ahead of a chilly week. Two First Alerts on the 7 day for widespread rain both Sunday and Wednesday.(Atlanta News First)

