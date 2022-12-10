GA police officer cycling 1,000 miles to fundraise for non-profit aiding human trafficking victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Their freedom is our fuel,” that is the motto that is keeping a Sandy Springs police officer pushing through a 1,000-mile adventure on his bike. He started in Austin, Texas, and just crossed the Georgia state line this afternoon.

Officer Janssen Redcay is cycling to raise money for an organization called Zoe International; a nonprofit that helps rescue and rehabilitate children who have been victims of human trafficking, all over the world.

“A lot of times, these are the kids that have fallen through the cracks of our society,” said Brad Ortenzi, Eastern USA Regional Director at Zoe International.

Zoe International has been involved with Race Across America as a way to raise money for the work they do. Janssen made his own route. Between the City of Sandy Springs, Janssen’s family and friends, and the Zoe International community, the adventure has already raised more than six thousand dollars.

“People are jumping on, messaging me from California to New England to Florida. I couldn’t dream that any of this would happen,” said officer Redcay.

“He is doing what is called an unsupported ride. He is carrying all his gear with him. He doesn’t have people riding next to him giving him food and water. He is doing it all himself. THAT IS HUGE!” said Ortenzi.

