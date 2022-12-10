Jim Ellis Automotive Group founder dies at 90

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta is mourning the loss of a well-known car dealership owner.

James “Jim” Wesley Ellis Jr., founder of Jim Ellis Automotive Group in Atlanta died Friday at 90, according to family.

“Mr. Ellis was known for his generosity, his concept of giving back is something that he and Billie instilled in their children and it now has carried on from generation to generation to become part of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group DNA,” an obituary stated.

Growing up, Mr. Ellis worked on a farm, had a milk and paper route, did construction, ran a concessions business at Grant Park, and ran a laundry route. By the time he completed West Georgia College and Georgia State University in 1957 with a BBA in general management, he had worked as a prison guard and foreman, sold insurance, IBM Machines, and real estate, and held various other jobs to work his way through college.

The brands represented by Jim Ellis are: Porsche, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, Ford, Genesis, Kia, Mercedes, and Toyota.

According to its website, the company has donated over 50 million dollars to local organizations through the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation.

“What began as a significant business risk turned into a growing and thriving business for the Ellis family over the years to follow. As a result, the Ellis family has been able to offer employment to thousands of Atlantans over the years and provide a business for future generations of the Ellis family to grow into and eventually manage,” the family said.

Jim’s son Jimmy Ellis who served as the President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group died unexpectedly last month at 67.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at Johns Creek Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers Jim’s specific requests were that contributions be made to Atlanta Mission,https://atlantamission.org/ways-to-give/ or Norcross Cooperative Ministries, https://www.ourncm.org, Eagle Ranch, https://eagleranch.org, in honor of James “Jim” Wesley Ellis Jr.

