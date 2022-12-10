New playground installed at Salem Park in Stonecrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the installation of a new playground at Salem Park in Stonecrest on Friday.

It is a welcomed sight for nearby residents and students who go to Salem Middle School across the street.

“We have been working all year long to have this new equipment added to Salem Park,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “I want to thank Council, the staff, and everyone who shared their comments during this process.”

Stonecrest officials host ribbon-cutting ceremony for newly installed playground (Stonecrest City Officials)

The playground is located at 5290 Salem Rd. near a shopping plaza on Panola Road. It features equipment that encourages musical learning, according to officials.

According to city officials, “the surface is comprised of poured-in-place rubber, which provides easier access to the playground for individuals with limited mobility and those who require wheelchair accessibility.”

