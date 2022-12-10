Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop.

Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.

“It’s really frustrating to be in this what should be a really happy, positive, and optimistic time of year and to know that people are struggling,” said Beth Schiavo of Druid Hills. “But at the same time, you feel really victimized because they are on your property without being invited onto your property and they’re taking your items.”

Several of Schiavo’s neighbors have reported seeing the same Jeep and suspects in the neighborhood. Dekalb Police confirm they are investigating, but no arrests.

Here are some tips you can do to stop these porch pirates from stealing your gifts, according to the Better Business Bureau.

- Don’t leave packages unattended. If you are expecting a package, try scheduling it when you know you will be home.

- Have the item shipped to the actual store it came from.

- Require a signature. Many delivery companies have that option so they don’t just leave it at your door.

65 percent of Americans are doing their holiday shopping online this year. If you fall victim to porch pirates police say you should file a police report. Also, experts recommend you contact the delivery service and the company in which you made the purchase. And depending on the value of your package, you consider file an insurance claim.

