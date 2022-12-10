Positively Georgia
Stonecrest Mall closed after teen boy was shot on Saturday, police say

By Jamarlo Phillips and Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.

“Initial information indicates this may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time, we have no other injuries reported related to this incident,” police said.

Stonecrest Mall officials released a statement saying in part:

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more information as soon as it becomes available.

