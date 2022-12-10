Stonecrest Mall closed after teen boy was shot on Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon.

According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.

“Initial information indicates this may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time, we have no other injuries reported related to this incident,” police said.

Stonecrest Mall officials released a statement saying in part:

The mall is currently closed in order for the DeKalb Police to complete their investigation. The mall will reopen shortly. If you are in need of further information, please contact the DeKalb County Police Department, East Precinct. We are working closely with the DeKalb County Police Department. This is an on-going investigation; therefore, we have limited information at this time.

This is an active investigation.

