Stonecrest Mall closed after teen boy was shot on Saturday, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon.
According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
“Initial information indicates this may have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this time, we have no other injuries reported related to this incident,” police said.
