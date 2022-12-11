20-year-old man faces charges in connection to murder of 22-year-old man

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a murder in Rome on Saturday evening, according to Rome police officials.

According to investigators, police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:26 p.m. near 3 Knollwood Dr. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials identified the victim as Tyberious Treyvon Byers. Byers was transported to the Atrium Health Floyd where he was later pronounced dead, officials say.

According to officials, “the exact cause of death will be determined by GBI Crime Lab with the pending autopsy.”

Rome police officials tell Atlanta News First that Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. faces murder charges.

If anyone has information about this case, contact investigator Matt Cowan at the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.