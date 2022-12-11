52-year-old man dies after losing control of car, crashing on I-75 in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police officials identified the man who died in a crash early Sunday morning in Marietta.

Investigators say 52-year-old James Appleton was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger on I-75 south at the exit ramp to Delk Road when he “lost control of his car, went across all lanes of travel before striking the center barrier wall.”

Appleton was rushed to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where he later died, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating this crash.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator B. Gunkle at 770-794-5357.

