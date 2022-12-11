66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalated in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting.

Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was involved in a verbal argument that escalated, investigators say.

The man, who has not been identified by officials, was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.