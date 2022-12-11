Positively Georgia
Annual Christmas tree lighting event held in Stonecrest

Stonecrest annual tree lighting ceremony
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The annual Christmas tree lighting event was held on Saturday in Stonecrest.

Attendees enjoyed family-fun activities and more.

City officials hope to transform the area around the tree into a winter wonderland that comes complete with artificial snow, a nutcracker performance, and a gingerbread house.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

