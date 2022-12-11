Atlanta fire station No. 16 celebrates the 52nd annual toy drive for community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was nothing short of a good time at Atlanta fire station No. 16 on Saturday.

People lined up to be a part of the 52-year tradition of bringing in the holidays with a bang.

“I came out here today to let my kids come and see what they are getting for Christmas from Santa,” said Araneshia Ragland.

Ragland and her children are just one of the families that received brand-new wrapped toys for Christmas this year.

All from Atlanta Fire Rescue crews.

“I think giving back is very important because there are a lot of parents that can’t go out and get their kid’s stuff,” she said.

Black firefighters hired at station No. 16 started the tradition in 1970.

“The first 16 African American firefighters hired were all assigned to this fire station and at that time they saw the need to help out the community around the holiday times,” one official said.

And the need is still great as 2023 approaches in the next few weeks. The station handed out more than 1,000 gifts to families who signed up, spreading the magic of Christmas.

“Everybody doesn’t get the same toys, everyone doesn’t have the same holiday traditions, holiday season meals and whatnot, and that’s when we step in,” said one official. This is about us continuing that legacy, continuing to give back to our communities, but to incorporate the community into the fire station life.”

