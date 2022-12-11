Positively Georgia
‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from Smyrna hospital

Kellie McDowell
Kellie McDowell(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a missing girl who ran away from Ridgeview Institution.

Police said Kellie McDowell suffers from depression, and psychosis, and has had suicidal ideations.

McDowell is described as a white female, around 5-feet-7-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes.

McDowell was last seen wearing green and maroon scrubs with grippy socks, police said.

If anyone has seen or know McDowell’s whereabouts call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

