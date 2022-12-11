Emerson mayor, wife killed in suspected DUI crash, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Emerson is mourning the death of its mayor and his wife.

Mayor Albert Pallone and his wife, Camillia Pallone were both killed Saturday afternoon in a multi-car crash.

According to officials, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to a four-car accident on Knox Bridge Hwy. east of Fields Landing Rd. Saturday just after 4 p.m.

“Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on Knox Bridge Hwy. lost control and crossed the centerline striking a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling westbound. That collision caused the Hyundai to lose control, overturn and travel into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a GMC Savanna van traveling eastbound. The Chevrolet truck also struck a Mazda 3 traveling west,” officials said.

Authorities said the mayor and his wife were in the Hyundai Santa Fe and both died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Mazda 3 and the driver of the GMC Savanna were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said 50-year-old William Bryan Abernathy, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, first-degree vehicular homicide, and serious injury by vehicle.

Abernathy was also injured and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed local hospital.

