Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94
Semi Fire Temporarily Closes I-94(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials.

Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Officials say six adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, officials tell Atlanta News First.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sirens generic
20-year-old man faces charges in connection to murder of 22-year-old man
Road rage incident
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street
Kellie McDowell
‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from Smyrna hospital
77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead, police search for person of interest
77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead, police search for person of interest