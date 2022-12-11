Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials.

Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Officials say six adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, officials tell Atlanta News First.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

