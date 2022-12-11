FIRST ALERT | Another round of rain arrives mid-week, ahead of colder weather!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An unsettled weather pattern continues to plague North Georgia. The next, in a series, of weather systems is forecast to bring widespread wet weather and a risk of heavy rain back into the forecast Wednesday.

Following Sunday rain, North Georgia dries out a big Monday and Tuesday. The gloom and cool temperatures linger, but the chance of rain drops dramatically. Aside from some patchy drizzle, the start of the workweek features dry weather. A few peeks of sunshine are possible Monday, but a greater chance of seeing some sun Tuesday afternoon.

But, the break doesn’t last long. Clouds thicken-up Tuesday evening through Wednesday as the next rain-maker approaches North Georgia.

There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of the next rain, but dreary weather is most likely between mid-Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning. The greatest chance of heavy rain, and a few embedded thunderstorms, occurs between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday. Rain will be heavy at times during the 12-hour span. Minor road flooding cannot be ruled out. Given the time of year, quite a bit of water will pass through watersheds and into area creeks, rivers, and streams. Minor flooding of waterways is possible; especially across the mountains of North Georgia.

Rainfall is forecast to average between one and two inches across all of North Georgia. A few communities may record more than three inches of rain between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Much colder weather and a continued unsettled pattern settle in this-coming weekend and the following week. Get the winter coats back out of the closet. A colder-than-average weather pattern may linger through Christmas.

