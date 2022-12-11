Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths killed during a violent night near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon.

Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing stories and memories.

Atlanta police officials say Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson were among a group of teens on the 17th St. Bridge on Nov. 26. They had been escorted off Atlantic Station property when a dispute broke out. Charles and Jackson were shot during the dispute; Charles died that night and Jackson died the following Tuesday.

Charles’ family not only spoke about the young man’s life but also urged young people to stop gun violence which has been on a rise in recent weeks.

Charles was killed during a shooting on the 17th Street bridge after a dispute among a group of teens.

Sandra Durden, the grandmother of Zyion Charles, previously told Atlanta News First “we’re torn up right now because you can never imagine a 12-year-old losing his life to senseless gun violence. It could have been avoided.”

Atlanta police officials recently announced they arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting. The teenagers, ages 15 and 16, are now in custody, he said. He declined to release their names because they’re juveniles.

“One was apprehended in New York,” said Hampton. “I’ll be remiss if I don’t thank MARTA and their agency for assisting us in this investigation and police officials in New York.”

There has been an alarming spike in gun violence in the metro Atlanta area in recent weeks that have put community members, officials, and visitors on edge.

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old Kennesaw man identified as Eddie Figueroa was shot near a Walmart automotive center in Marietta, Cobb County police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Figueroa later died from his injuries, police said.

Gwinnett County police officials identified 34-year-old Courtney Owens as the woman who was shot and killed inside the Royal Court Motors used car dealership in Snellville on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, officials closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigated a shooting that left a teenage boy injured.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.