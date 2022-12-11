Positively Georgia
Lanes reopen after major crash on I-20 westbound in Atlanta

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major crash blocked all westbound lanes on Interstate 20 before Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Sunday morning.

GDOT traffic cameras show cars piled near what appears to be the site or impact of the crash.

At last check, one lane of traffic has since been reopened.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route as authorities investigate.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

