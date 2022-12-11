Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin.
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
Kellie McDowell
‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from Smyrna hospital
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule returning from moon to cap test flight