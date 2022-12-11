Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Victim identified in Buckhead death investigation

Buckhead murder investigation
Buckhead murder investigation(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are working a death investigation at a residence in Buckhead.

According to police, officers responded to an incident Saturday night at 6 Paces West Terrace NW.

Police tell Atlanta News First the victim is identified as 77-year-old Eleanor J. Bowles.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department will be holding a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m., to provide further details.

Check back here to watch the news conference.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Emerson Mayor and wife killed in suspected DUI crash
Emerson mayor, wife killed in suspected DUI crash, officials say
GDOT
Lanes reopen after major crash on I-20 westbound in Atlanta
Major crash causing traffic delays on I-20 westbound in Atlanta
Police sirens generic
66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalates in Atlanta