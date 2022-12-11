Victim identified in Buckhead death investigation
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are working a death investigation at a residence in Buckhead.
According to police, officers responded to an incident Saturday night at 6 Paces West Terrace NW.
Police tell Atlanta News First the victim is identified as 77-year-old Eleanor J. Bowles.
No other details have been released at this time.
The Atlanta Police Department will be holding a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m., to provide further details.
