Victim identified in Buckhead death investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are working a death investigation at a residence in Buckhead.

According to police, officers responded to an incident Saturday night at 6 Paces West Terrace NW.

Police tell Atlanta News First the victim is identified as 77-year-old Eleanor J. Bowles.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department will be holding a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m., to provide further details.

