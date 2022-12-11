Positively Georgia
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

Road rage incident
Road rage incident(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot.

According to police, the victim was shot while inside her car and the incident may be the result of a road rage incident.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Atlanta News First will update this story as we get more details.

