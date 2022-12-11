Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta.

Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot.

According to police, the victim was shot while inside her car and the incident may be the result of a road rage incident.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

