14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have asked for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County on Sunday.
According to Spaulding County officials, Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-feet-7 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes. Her last known location was the Chester Woods Court area in Experiment.
Nelson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket, and black shoes, officials add.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Steven Williamson at 770-467-4282.
