ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have asked for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County on Sunday.

According to Spaulding County officials, Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-feet-7 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes. Her last known location was the Chester Woods Court area in Experiment.

Nelson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket, and black shoes, officials add.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Steven Williamson at 770-467-4282.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.