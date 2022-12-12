Positively Georgia
14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County

14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County
14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County(Spauldiing County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have asked for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing in Spaulding County on Sunday.

According to Spaulding County officials, Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-feet-7 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes. Her last known location was the Chester Woods Court area in Experiment.

Nelson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket, and black shoes, officials add.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Steven Williamson at 770-467-4282.

