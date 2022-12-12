Positively Georgia
2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties

Tree down at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way in Milton.
Tree down at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way in Milton.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road.

It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported.

Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before the morning rush hour began. The road has reopened.

This is the second tree to fall Monday morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., DeKalb Fire and emergency crews responded to a report of a tree and wires down on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Crestline Drive. Upon arrival, they found a tree on top of a black four-door vehicle. Two people were inside the vehicle and were not injured.

Tree down on car on Crestline Drive in DeKalb County.
Tree down on car on Crestline Drive in DeKalb County.(Atlanta News First)

