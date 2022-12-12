2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties

MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road.

It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported.

Not what you want to see headed to work on a Monday morning… this is Freemanville Road in Milton near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. I hope everyone is OK. @ATLNewsFirst @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/zpj3V2uipP — 𝑮𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒂 (@gurvirdhindsatv) December 12, 2022

Freemanville Road is back open after a tree fell and left it blocked for hours by Fieldstone Farms.@ATLNewsFirst @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/x57zrB6BEh — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) December 12, 2022

Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before the morning rush hour began. The road has reopened.

This is the second tree to fall Monday morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., DeKalb Fire and emergency crews responded to a report of a tree and wires down on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Crestline Drive. Upon arrival, they found a tree on top of a black four-door vehicle. Two people were inside the vehicle and were not injured.

Tree down on car on Crestline Drive in DeKalb County. (Atlanta News First)

