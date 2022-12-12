Positively Georgia
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham.

He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and his dad jumped in to try to save him before calling the police.

The child’s body was recovered near the Radium Springs Boat ramp which is 3 miles away from where the family was fishing.

A massive search began at around 2:41 p.m. and it lasted about three hours. When the boy was found, first responders attempted to revive him but couldn’t save him.

There were multiple agencies with boats on the water and dive teams. An APD drone and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter were also involved in the search.

Police said that the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough. At around 5 p.m. law enforcement ordered 2 dams upriver to be shut off to help with the current, but Daniel’s body was found about a half hour later.

The investigation is still ongoing to confirm the cause of death.

